Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail to Asaram Bapu on Medical Grounds

A bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna directed that Asaram's bail would remain strictly conditional. The court ordered that he must not tamper with evidence or contact the victim or witnesses in any manner. Furthermore, the bench emphasized that Asaram should avoid meeting or interacting with his followers during the interim bail period.

Asaram has been convicted for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl at his ashram in Rajasthan in 2013. The case, which sparked nationwide outrage, led to his conviction in 2018 by a Jodhpur trial court, which sentenced him to life imprisonment.

During the hearing, Asaram's counsel argued that his client suffers from multiple health issues, including a heart condition and chronic ailments, and requires specialized treatment unavailable in jail. However, the prosecution opposed the bail plea, citing the severity of the crime and the potential risk of Asaram influencing witnesses or disrupting the legal process.

The Supreme Court clarified that the interim bail is granted solely for medical treatment and warned of strict action if its conditions are violated. Asaram’s health reports will be monitored, and he will remain under strict supervision during his release.

The decision has drawn mixed reactions, with some criticizing the leniency granted to a convict in such a serious crime, while others stress the need for humanitarian considerations. The court has scheduled a review of Asaram’s bail conditions once his medical treatment concludes.