Supplementary Budget of Rs 12,156 Cr Tabled in Odisha Assembly

Bhubaneswar: A supplementary budget of Rs 12,156 crore was presented in the Odisha Legislative Assembly on Tuesday by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who also holds the finance portfolio.



The budget focuses on reallocating resources and utilising tied-up funds to support public welfare and developmental activities across the state.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to inclusive growth, the Chief Minister said, “This supplementary budget is designed to address the immediate needs of the people and enhance the infrastructure and welfare schemes of the state.”

Key Allocations of the Supplementary Budget

Public Welfare and Infrastructure Development

Rs 125 crore for organising Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubaneswar.

Rs 142 crore for Constituency-Wise Allocations under the Minimum Needs Programme.

Rs 299 crore for deploying Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

Rs 51 crore for installing CCTV surveillance systems in police stations and outposts.

Rs 130 crore for establishing Centres of Excellence in collaboration with Tata Technologies at 22 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

Rs 26 crore for developing facilities for Srimandira Parikrama and Rs 5 crore for the Ratnabhandara of Lord Jagannath Temple.

Rs 120 crore for disaster risk mitigation, modernizing, and extending Fire Services.

Farmers’ Welfare and Food Security

Rs 80 crore for reviving and renovating defunct lift irrigation projects through OLIC.

Rs 130 crore for sustainable groundwater harnessing in water-deficit areas.

Rs 91 crore under the White Revolution – Rashtriya Pashudhan Vikash Yojana.

Rs 66 crore for flood control and drainage projects.

Rs 59 crore for food storage and warehousing under the Procurement Operation Support Scheme.

Healthcare Initiatives

Rs 644 crore for the Gopabandhu Jana Arogya Yojana.

Rs 5 crore for medical colleges and hospitals.

Rs 10 crore for health awareness through Information, Education, and Communication campaigns.

Women and Child Empowerment

Rs 1,196 crore for the flagship SUBHADRA Yojana.

Rs 24 crore for supporting the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS).

Rs 25 crore for the Mission Shakti Samarthya scheme and ₹5 crore for Mission Shakti Sambala.

Other Notable Allocations

Rs 92 crore for Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA).

Rs 60 crore for modernizing and expanding fire services infrastructure.

“This supplementary budget reflects Odisha’s strategic focus on addressing key areas like disaster mitigation, infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare, and women’s empowerment. It demonstrates the government’s intent to prioritize development and welfare across all sectors, aiming for sustainable progress,” the CM said after tabling the Supplementary Budget.