Sunita Williams Trying to Walk After 210 Days in Space

Astronaut Sunita Williams, who has been aboard the International Space Station (ISS) for over seven months, is facing the unique challenge of readjusting to Earth's gravity. After an extended stay in microgravity, she is "trying to remember what it's like to walk," as she hasn't walked, sat down, or laid down during her time in space.�

Williams, along with fellow NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore, was initially scheduled for an eight-day mission aboard Boeing's Starliner spacecraft, which launched on June 5, 2024. However, technical issues with the Starliner, including helium leaks and thruster malfunctions, have delayed their return to Earth. As a result, their mission has extended to over seven months, making it one of the longest continuous stays in space for astronauts.

�During this extended period, Williams has been actively involved in various scientific experiments and maintenance tasks aboard the ISS. She has also maintained communication with her family and the public, sharing insights into her experiences in space. Despite the challenges posed by the prolonged mission, Williams has demonstrated resilience and adaptability, focusing on the positive aspects of her extended stay.

The delay in their return has prompted NASA to explore alternative options for bringing Williams and Wilmore back to Earth. One such option involves utilizing a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, with a potential return scheduled for March or April 2025. This plan aims to ensure the astronauts' safety and well-being, considering the extended duration of their mission.

As Williams prepares for her eventual return, she continues to reflect on the profound impact of her time in space. The experience has not only advanced scientific knowledge but also highlighted the resilience and adaptability of humans in the face of unexpected challenges.