Sunil Yadav, Lawrence Bishnoi Rival, Killed in Stockton Shootout

Sunil Yadav, a notorious Indian drug smuggler with a history of international criminal activity, was killed in a shootout in Stockton, California, on Saturday night. Gangster Rohit Godara, a close aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has claimed responsibility for gunning down Yadav, calling it an act of revenge.

The shootout occurred in a residential area after police received a tip-off about Yadav’s location. Officers attempted to apprehend him, but he resisted, leading to an intense confrontation. According to the Stockton Police Department, Yadav opened fire first, forcing officers to respond. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured in the incident.

Yadav, who originally hailed from Abohar in Punjab's Fazilka district, was reportedly once close to Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Godara. However, the killing of Ankit Bhadu reportedly turned them against him. In a statement, Godara alleged that Yadav had worked with the Punjab Police to orchestrate Bhadu's encounter. "We have avenged him," Godara said, claiming Yadav fled India after his betrayal became known. Godara further accused Yadav of sharing information about their associates while in the United States.

Yadav had been under the radar of international law enforcement agencies for years, wanted in multiple drug trafficking cases in India and abroad. He was linked to cartels smuggling narcotics across Asia, the United States, and Europe, contributing significantly to the global drug trade.

Indian authorities had been collaborating with U.S. law enforcement to track Yadav’s movements. His death marks the end of a years-long chase to bring him to justice. Investigations are now underway to dismantle his network, with U.S. officials pledging full cooperation with India.

The incident highlights the transnational nature of organized crime and the escalating rivalry among gang factions, with Yadav’s killing expected to reverberate across global criminal networks.