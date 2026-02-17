Sunetra Pawar-Led NCP Delegation Seeks CBI Probe Into Ajit Pawar Plane Crash

Mumbai: Three weeks after NCP chief Ajit Pawar was killed in an airplane crash, senior leaders of the party, led by his wife and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, have demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into the accident.

Sunetra Pawar and the other NCP leaders on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanding a probe by the CBI into Ajit Dada’s plane crash, State President and MP Sunil Tatkare said.

“While autonomous bodies and a CID probe ordered by CM Fadnavis are already underway, the NCP believes a CBI investigation offers the necessary breadth. All raised points must be investigated thoroughly, and the findings should be presented to the people of the country as soon as possible,” Tatkare said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured that the state government would write to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday regarding the matter and that appropriate steps would be taken in view of the NCP’s demand for a probe by the CBI.

Fadnavis said the state would formally communicate its position to the Centre and initiate necessary action, said Tatkare.

In the memorandum, the NCP highlighted several ‘serious irregularities and suspicious circumstances’ surrounding the incident, including last-minute changes to the flight crew composition, which require scrutiny of operational decision-making and authorisations, and inconsistencies in Air Traffic Control (ATC) communications and the sequence of runway clearances.

The party also raised concerns about the functionality and integrity of critical onboard safety warning systems.

NCP also said that there was a complete absence of any recorded distress communication, despite the aircraft being close to the landing phase. It also raised issues requiring forensic evaluation, such as crew fitness, maintenance compliance, and aircraft system performance.

The move came a day after NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar criticized the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) over the lack of action into Ajit Pawar’s death in a plane crash. Saying that no action has been taken by the DGCA so far against VSR company, which operates flights in violation of all rules, Rohit indicated that he will rely on private agencies to uncover the truth behind the accident.