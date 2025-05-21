Sule Slams Kharge’s ‘Chhutput Yudh’ Remark

Mumbai: After NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar urged opposition leaders to avoid mixing local disputes with India's international diplomacy, his daughter MP Supriya Sule has hit out at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's ‘Chhutput Yudh’ (small war) remarks. “No war is small or big when it comes to fighting terrorism,” she said on Wednesday.

Calling herself a proud Indian, Sule lauded Operation Sindoor which was launched by the Indian Armed Forces in response to the Pahalgam terror attack which killed 26 innocent people on April 22.

“I give Operation Sindoor not just 100 out of 100, but 1000 out of 100 marks. Our armed forces deserve the highest praise,” she said.

The Baramati MP made it clear that during the all-party meeting, parties had collectively agreed not to politicize this issue. “A war is a war, whether big or small. And this war was against terrorism. During the all-party meeting, we had collectively agreed not to politicise this issue or speak against each other in this sensitive moment,” she said.

Sule, who is a member of one of the all-party delegations that will tour various countries to showcase India’s continued fight against terrorism, said that we are not going from the party’s side. We are going to other countries from India.

Her remarks came after Kharge, addressing a mega public rally to celebrate the Congress government's two years in office at Hosapete in Vijayanagara district, had said, “More or less the Chhutput Yudh that has happened, or our conflict against Pakistan. Pakistan always wants to trouble India, as they are weak, they have tried to attack us taking China’s support. Our country will never tolerate such things. We are united.”

His statement evoked a sharp reaction from the BJP, which called it an insult to Indian Armed Forces.

Sule’s father Sharad Pawar had recently opposed Congress’ demand to call a special Parliament session on Operation Sindoor saying it was not the right time for it. “There should be a discussion in Parliament after the end of Operation Sindoor. Operation Sindoor is still going on,” he said.

The veteran leader too had urged political leaders to avoid mixing local disputes with India's international diplomacy.

On the issue of Centre’s move to appoint all-party delegations, he had said, “When international issues arise, party-level politics should be set aside. The Centre has formed delegations to represent India’s position on the Pahalgam attack and subsequent incidents involving Pakistan. This is not the place for local political disputes,” Pawar had said.