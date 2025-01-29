Sule Demand Munde’s Resignation on Moral Ground

NCP MP Supriya Sule with party leader Rohini Khadse. (PTI File Image) NCP MP Supriya Sule with party leader Rohini Khadse. (PTI File Image)

�Mumbai:�NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule on Wednesday demanded resignation of Maharashtra cabinet minister Dhananjay Munde on “moral grounds”. Mr. Munde has been mired in controversy after the arrest of his close aide Walmik Karad in connection with the brutal murder of Santosh Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog village, last month.

Ms Sule said that despite the passing of 50 days, one of the culprits is still at large, which is the failure of the state government. The NCP working president also slammed the Fadnavis government for deteriorating the economic and social situation of the state.

Ms Sule’s demand came a day after deputy chief minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar opined that Mr. Munde should remain in the cabinet till the investigation agency should probe all the allegations and whoever was found guilty should face action. Mr. Pawar also said he would not sack the minister only because some people are demanding it without evidence.

Speaking with the reporters at the party office in South Mumbai, Ms Sule, who is also a member of Lok Sabha from Baramati, said that she would resign on the moral grounds. “...I would have offered my resignation to the party stating that I have come to expand my party not to create trouble for the party,” she said.

Insisting for Mr. Munde’s resignation, the NPC working president said, “We are making demands within four walls of the Democracy……everyday new evidence is emerging....if you could remember NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh had resigned as home minister after allegations of Rs 100 crore bribe were levelled against him. Nawab Malik, Chhagan Bhujbal were arrested on hearsay allegations and put in jail,” Ms Sule said.

It is pertinent to note that Mr Bhujbal and Mr Malik have sided with the Ajit Pawar led NCP after the split in NCP in 2022.

On Ms.Sule’s demand of resignation, Mr. Munde told the reporters that he is ready to give his resignation if chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar tell him to. “If the chief minister and Deputy Chief Minister think that I am guilty, they should seek my resignation,” he said.