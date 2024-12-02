Sukhbir Singh Badal admits mistakes, expresses regret over decisions

Sukhbir Singh Badal, the president of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), publicly admitted to his mistakes before the Akal Takht Sahib, the highest religious authority in Sikhism. In a heartfelt statement, Badal acknowledged actions during his tenure that have sparked controversy and outrage, especially within the Sikh community.

Sukhbir Singh Badal admits his mistakes before Akal Takht Sahib ~Granting pardon to Sirsa Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in blasphemy incident ~Promoting police officers who were involved in the killing of innocent Sikhs ~Giving ads in newspapers regarding Ram Rahim’s apology pic.twitter.com/MiwTTnbPAr

One of the key issues Badal addressed was his decision to grant a pardon to Sirsa Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, a controversial figure involved in a blasphemy incident that hurt Sikh sentiments. The pardon, which many saw as a political move, led to widespread protests and condemnation from various Sikh organizations. Badal expressed regret for the decision and recognized its impact on the community.

Additionally, Badal admitted to promoting police officers who were allegedly involved in the killings of innocent Sikhs during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The promotion of these officers, despite their involvement in such heinous acts, had fueled anger and a sense of injustice among the Sikh community. Badal acknowledged the hurt caused and promised to address the concerns of the victims' families.

Another controversial decision Badal reflected upon was his government's action of publishing advertisements in newspapers regarding Ram Rahim's apology. The ads, which were seen by many as an attempt to appease the Dera head, were met with strong disapproval from Sikh organizations. Badal expressed his regret over these actions and vowed to work towards healing the wounds caused by his past decisions.

Badal’s public admission before the Akal Takht is seen as a step toward reconciliation and a recognition of past mistakes that have deeply affected the Sikh community.