Sukhbir Badal, with plaque around neck, undertakes Akal punishment at Golden Temple

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday undertook the Akal Takht’s religious punishment, known as ‘tankhah,’ at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The punishment, pronounced by Sri Akal Takht Sahib on Monday, was for the "mistakes" committed by the SAD government in Punjab from 2007 to 2017.

Punjab: Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal sits by the gate at Golden Temple in Amritsar with a plaque around his neck and spear in his hand as one of the religious punishments pronounced for him by Sri Akal Takht Sahib yesterday. https://t.co/NNC4BR0sWt pic.twitter.com/9A1VhO3Bte

As part of the directive, Badal, wearing a plaque around his neck acknowledging his misdeeds, performed 101 squats and distributed ₹10 lakh worth of food to the underprivileged. He was also tasked to serve as a ‘sewadar,’ washing dishes and cleaning shoes, at the Golden Temple and other Sikh shrines, including Takht Kesgarh Sahib, Takht Damdama Sahib, Darbar Sahib at Muktsar, and Fatehgarh Sahib, for two days each.

The punishment was announced by Giani Raghbir Singh, the Jathedar of the Akal Takht, from its ‘faseel’ (podium). Additionally, the title of ‘Fakhre-e-Qaum’ conferred upon Sukhbir’s late father and five-time Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal was withdrawn. Parkash Singh Badal passed away in April last year. This episode marks a significant moment of accountability in Punjab’s socio-political landscape.