Sukhbir Badal performs sewadar duty at Takht Kesgarh Sahib

Rupnagar, Punjab: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday took on the role of a ‘sewadar’ (volunteer) at the revered Takht Kesgarh Sahib in Punjab’s Rupnagar district. In a humble gesture, the leader was seen cleaning footwear of devotees and assisting visitors outside the holy site, one of Sikhism’s five Takhts, which holds immense religious and historical significance.

Badal's move to serve as a volunteer resonated with the Sikh practice of seva (selfless service), a cornerstone of the faith. Clad in traditional attire, he actively engaged in serving devotees, cleaning shoes placed outside the shrine, and interacting with pilgrims. The gesture was widely appreciated by onlookers, some of whom expressed admiration for the leader’s humility.

Speaking to reporters after his service, Badal said, “It is always a blessing to perform seva at such a holy place. Gurudwaras are not just places of worship but centers of inspiration, equality, and selfless service for humanity.” He added that serving others in a humble manner strengthens the values of humility and devotion.

Political analysts noted that Badal’s gesture might also carry a political undertone, as the SAD is gearing up for the upcoming elections. The party has faced criticism in recent years over its political decisions and alleged disconnect from grassroots issues. Some saw this act of seva as an attempt to reconnect with the Sikh community and reinforce the party’s religious and cultural identity.

The Takht Kesgarh Sahib, located in Anandpur Sahib, is of particular importance in Sikhism, as it is where the Khalsa Panth was formally founded by Guru Gobind Singh in 1699. The site attracts thousands of devotees annually, and leaders often visit to pay their respects.

Local devotees at the shrine praised Badal’s initiative. “Such acts remind us of the essence of Sikhism—equality and service,” said Harjit Singh, a visitor from Amritsar. Others felt this act could inspire leaders to lead by example and remain rooted in values of humility and service.

While the gesture sparked some political debate, the day was largely marked by a spirit of devotion and service. As the elections near, it remains to be seen how such public acts of humility will resonate with the masses and influence the political landscape in Punjab.