Subhadra Yojana: Fourth Phase of First Installment on Feb 8, Over 18 Lakh Women To Benefit

�Bhubaneswar: The fourth phase of the first installment under the Subhadra Yojana of the Odisha government will be distributed on Saturday, February 8, in Jajpur district, benefiting approximately 18 lakh eligible women. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is set to disburse the funds as part of the government’s ongoing commitment to women's financial empowerment.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida confirmed the development on Friday, stating that with this phase, the total number of beneficiaries under the scheme will surpass 98 lakh.

“Other beneficiaries who have faced delays in receiving their funds due to issues with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) will be accommodated on March 8. I urge all eligible recipients to complete the necessary formalities, including NPCI verification and e-KYC (Electronic Know Your Customer) updates, by visiting their respective bank branches,"* she added.

Parida also assured that remaining beneficiaries would receive their pending first and second installments on March 8, ensuring that all eligible women get their entitled benefits under the scheme.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17, 2024, the Subhadra Yojana is a flagship initiative aimed at enhancing women’s financial independence across all 30 districts of Odisha. The scheme was a key electoral promise made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) before the 2024 Odisha Legislative Assembly elections.

Before coming to power, the BJP had pledged to provide Rs 50,000 to women in two equal installments. However, after securing victory and ending the 24-year rule of Naveen Patnaik, the party revised the disbursement plan, opting instead to distribute the amount in ten equal installments.

With the government expecting the total number of beneficiaries to surpass one crore after clearing pending applications, the Subhadra Yojana remains a cornerstone of Odisha’s efforts to promote women's welfare and economic upliftment.