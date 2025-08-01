Style Vs. Discipline? Odisha College Poster Sparks Talk On Student Conduct

Bhubaneswar: In an era where self-expression often collides with institutional norms, a college in Odisha has drawn attention with its bold new stand on student grooming and attire. Panchayat Samiti College under Balisankara block in Sundargarh district has issued a set of strict dress and grooming guidelines—backed by a now-viral poster that leaves little room for ambiguity.

The prominently displayed poster at the college gate carries a clear message. Dear students, enter here to learn, go forth to serve, not for any others,” it reads. Alongside, two sharply contrasting images speak louder than words. One shows two young men sporting trendy, unconventional hairstyles—including a spiky fade and a man bun—marked with a big red 'X'. Next to it is a photo of smiling students in crisp uniforms, complete with ties and neatly combed hair, proudly stamped with a green checkmark.

The message? Style has to take a backseat to discipline. We are not doing this to suppress anyone but to guide them, just like a parent would.

Issued under the leadership of principal Kulamani Sahu, the new directive mandates all students to wear proper uniforms and maintain simple, neat haircuts. “Discipline is the foundation of success,” said Sahu.

Established in 1998, the college caters to over 500 students in the arts stream and runs a 100-bed hostel. Located near the Odisha-Chhattisgarh-Jharkhand border, it has been a vital academic lifeline in the region. But administrators say recent years have seen a drift in decorum, especially as students move from school to college life.

The dress code and grooming initiative—developed in consultation with faculty and the college management committee—also ties into broader efforts. The college holds daily morning prayers, reformative sessions, and awareness talks on mobile phone usage, all aimed at instilling a sense of personal responsibility among students.

While some students and parents have reportedly welcomed the move as a much-needed step towards restoring academic focus, others view it as a potential overreach into personal freedom. Still, Principal Sahu remains firm: “We treat our students like our own children. Just as no parent wants their child to go astray, we are guiding them toward success through discipline.”

According to experts, — whether it curbs rebellion or breeds resistance, one thing is certain—the poster has put Panchayat Samiti College on the map, with its message now echoing far beyond campus walls.