Students will interact with Modi at Pariksha Pe Charcha on Feb.10

Hyderabad: The most awaited Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 (PPC 2025) is set to take place at 11 am on February 10. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, parents, and teachers, offering insights on exam preparation, stress management, and personal growth.

This year, 36 students from all States and UTs, have been selected from State or UT Board government schools, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sainik School, Eklavya Model Residential School, CBSE and Navodaya Vidyalaya.

Some students are alumni of the PRERANA school programme, winners of Kala Utsav and Veer Gatha. These students have been selected to engage directly with the Prime Minister, making this edition a true reflection of India’s diversity and inclusivity.

Adding a fresh dimension, PPC 2025 will unfold in an exciting new format spanning eight episodes. The first interaction with the Prime Minister will be telecast directly on Doordarshan, Swayam, Swayam Prabha, PMO YouTube channel and the social media channels of the Ministry of Education and Ministry of I&B ensuring that viewers across the nation can participate in this enriching experience.

With PPC becoming a Jan Andolan, the physical and mental well-being of the children is being addressed through significant community engagement. Accordingly, the 8th edition, the PPC 2025 features renowned personalities from diverse fields who will share their experiences and knowledge, guiding students on key aspects of life and learning, in seven subsequent episodes of PPC.

Students participating in these sessions were also drawn through a process of selection from the States and UTs, different educational organisations and national-level school competitions.

Since its inception in 2018, Pariksha Pe Charcha has evolved into a nationwide movement, and this year’s edition has broken previous records with over 5 Crore participation, marking it as the most engaging and impactful edition to date.

The Ministry of Education has put in special efforts to ensure that students, parents and teachers from all backgrounds can access this platform, making Pariksha Pe Charcha a transformative initiative that nurtures young minds, guiding them toward academic success and personal growth.