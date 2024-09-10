Students who don't pay attention in classrooms go for coaching: Infosys co-founder

Infosys Co-founder Narayana Murthy made interesting comments on coaching classes, while advising young students on how to study the right-way at a book launch event in Bengaluru on Monday.

Answering a question on suicides at Kota, he revealed that he "does not believe in coaching classes" and said, "Most of the people who go to coaching classes these days are those who do not pay attention to the teachings in the classroom. Or their parents at home are not able to help them with studies. Such people are interested in coaching classes. Unfortunately in our country, we give more priority to rote learning. Due to which the students' thinking power and preparation to solve real world problems is decreasing."

Advising the students he said, "first you have to examine something, then analyse, then apply and finally validate the result. This is the real importance of education."

He also used the opportunity to advise parents and said "parents should create an environment at home for children to study. What if the parents watch movies and tell their children to study?."

"My wife and I used to spend three and a half hours everyday for our children's studies. If we hold a book the children will also be interested in studying by seeing us," he added.