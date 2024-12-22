Students behind Delhi school bomb threats to avoid exams: Police

At least three Delhi schools targeted by bomb threat emails were victims of hoaxes created by their own students, Delhi Police revealed. Investigations by the Special Cell uncovered that students had sent these emails to postpone exams due to inadequate preparation.

One such incident involved Venkateshwar Global School, which received a threatening email a day after a mysterious explosion occurred at the Rohini Prashant Vihar PVR Multiplex on November 28. Another school in Rohini faced a similar email threat, which was also traced to a student seeking to avoid exams.

"After investigation, it was found that the emails were sent to both schools by students from the same school," the Delhi Police said in a statement. "The students admitted to their actions during counseling and were let off with warnings to their parents."

The students confessed that they got the idea from previous incidents of bomb threats to schools. In both cases, the police conducted thorough searches of the premises before declaring the threats hoaxes.

These incidents are part of a larger spate of bomb threats affecting over 100 schools in Delhi in the past 11 days. The threatening emails, sent using Virtual Private Networks (VPNs), have made it difficult for the police to trace the perpetrators.

This recent surge in bomb threats has added to a troubling trend in Delhi, where over 50 bomb threat emails have targeted schools, hospitals, airports, and airlines since May. Despite ongoing investigations, no major breakthroughs have been made in these cases.

Authorities are urging the public, including students, to understand the gravity of such threats, which not only waste resources but also create unnecessary panic.