Student preparing for JEE in Kota ends life

Kota:�An 18-year-old student, who was preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) allegedly committed suicide in his hostel here, police said on Saturday. No suicide note was recovered from his room and the reason for the suicide is yet to be ascertained, they said.

According to police, Vivek Kumar, a resident of Annupur in Madhya Pradesh, had been preparing for JEE at a coaching institute here since April.

He lived in a hostel room in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Jawahar Nagar area, the police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Yogesh Sharma told PTI that the boy allegedly jumped from the sixth floor around midnight.

Vivek was taken to a hospital where he died during treatment, Sharma said.

A forensic team was sent to the spot to collect evidence and examine the circumstances surrounding the reason of death, police said.�

The body's postmortem will be conducted after the parent's arrive, he said, adding that a case will be registered based on their statements.

This is the 16th suicide by a coaching student in Kota this year since January, while last year, the city reported 26 such cases.