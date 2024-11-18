Strengthen framework to curb unethical practices: RBI Guv to bank boards

Mumbai: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday asked bank boards to strengthen internal governance framework to curb unethical practices, such as mis-selling of products or opening of accounts without proper KYC verification. Das also said that the incentives for bank staff should be carefully structured so as not to encourage them to indulge in unethical practices.

"While such practices may yield short-term gains, they ultimately expose the bank to significant long-term risks, including reputational damage, supervisory scrutiny, and financial penalties," he said in a keynote address at the Conference of Directors of Private Sector Banks here. Das further said that the Indian banking sector is transitioning through a time which is replete with opportunities as well as risks and challenges.

"The banking sector remains strong and stable. All the financial indicators have improved since we met in May last year, reflecting the efforts of the various participants of the banking sector, including their management and boards," he said.

To keep the resilience of the banking system intact, the governor emphasised that strong fundamentals ought to be leveraged to reinforce and fortify the defences.

"Good times, after all, are the best times to reinforce resilience and grow sustainably," he added. Das also said that in the rapidly evolving and technology-driven environment, organisations face significant challenges and risks.

Factors like technological advancements, the rise of new-age fintech entities, third-party dependencies and climate change are reshaping the economic landscape, he added.

Amid these shifting tides, bank boards should serve as a lighthouse for lenders and provide steady guidance to help navigate these challenges and steer towards safe and prosperous shores, he said.