Street vendor killed in Chandigarh after being hit by tractor

A 52-year-old street vendor, Raj Kumar Sahani, from Sarangpur, Chandigarh, was killed in a road accident in Dhanas on Sunday evening. According to police, Raj and his brother-in-law, Satrohan Sahani, were moving with their carts when a tractor (HR-30G-3472) struck them near Milk Colony light point. Both were immediately taken to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16, where Raj later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The tractor driver, Saral Yadav from Mohali, was arrested and booked under sections 281 (rash driving) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. He was subsequently released on bail as the investigation continues.







