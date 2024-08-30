Strategies every organization must implement for a safe and Inclusive workplace for women

Workplaces are often regarded as sacred spaces, where millions earn their livelihood, establish their professional identity, and build their careers. Ensuring the safety of women in these environments is essential for developing an inclusive atmosphere where they can thrive professionally. According to a 2024 report, approximately 43% of women globally, have experienced one or more instances of inappropriate behavior in the past year. This highlights the urgent need to create safer workplaces in India, allowing women to pursue their careers without fear and contribute fully to their professional success.

Five ways how organizations can be a better place for women:

Establishing an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) is crucial for compliance with the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplaces Act (PoSH). The ICC should adhere to PoSH guidelines, comprising three to four members, at least half of whom must be women. The committee should actively address matters of sexual harassment within the organization and take decisive action when such issues arise.

Research indicates that nearly 1 in 3 women and 1 in 5 men experience workplace harassment at some point in their careers. Organizations with clear reporting procedures see a higher reporting rate (up to 70%) than those without, which often leads to a more supportive workplace culture. Companies that enforce anti-harassment policies/ POSH department, effectively can reduce incidents by 50% or more, leading to a safer environment for all employees.

Gender Audits: Just as companies conduct financial and tax audits, it is equally important to implement gender audits. These audits involve external auditors assessing workplace safety and security, particularly for women, by gathering feedback from all employees. The auditors then provide a detailed gender audit report, highlighting areas of improvement. This process would enable companies to enhance their measures for ensuring equality and safety for all genders within the organization. Amidst the ongoing national dialogue on women's safety in the workplace, gender audits can offer a powerful tool to ensure a safer work environment for all. PRADAN has implemented this model, which has worked wonders for the organization for years now.

Strict Policies against offenders: Organizations must enforce strict policies against any form of mental or physical harassment toward women, with consequences applied equally to all employees, regardless of gender or position. It is crucial to create an environment where women feel empowered to report offenders without fear, especially encouraging junior employees to speak up against senior staff and leadership if they encounter inappropriate behavior.

Integrate technology: The HR department should implement real-time data analytics tools to identify areas where employee discrimination may be occurring. These tools can also help HR assess whether promotions are happening on merit or influenced by biased favoritism from senior leaders.

Mental wellness workshops: Finally, it is crucial for organizations to implement mental wellness workshops, especially tailored for women. These workshops should create a forum for open discussions and idea exchange, allowing women to address challenges and anxieties beyond work. By providing this space, women are empowered to advocate for themselves, both in the workplace and in other areas of life. Regular mental wellness workshops can significantly enhance the well-being and empowerment of both employees and the organization as a whole.

While these measures can enhance workplace safety and promote equality for women, it is crucial that both men and women recognize the harmful impact of harassment, whether at work or elsewhere. Creating a better workplace begins with a foundation of humanity, and every individual must approach interactions with a human perspective to ensure women feel safe and respected. It is our moral responsibility to work collaboratively to make this country and world a better and safer place, specially for women.

By Saroj Kumar Mahapatra, Executive Director, PRADAN