Stone Pelting in Meerapur During UP Bypolls, Cops Use Mild Force

Muzaffarnagar:�Two groups attacked each other with stones in Kakroli village during voting for the Meerapur assembly bypollfollowing a confrontation on Wednesday, police said.The cause of the confrontation was not known immediately.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abhishek Singh told reporters that after receiving information about the incident, police promptly reached the spot and dispersed the crowd using "mild force".

"The situation was brought under control and voting continues peacefully," the officer said.

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidate Mohammad Arshad claimed the voter turnout in the Kakroli area was low as police were not letting people leave their homes.

"Police are harassing voters and not allowing them to step out of their homes. They are behaving like people's enemies during this festival of democracy," he told reporters.

"This is not a people's election, this is the government's election," he added.

Arshad further claimed AIMIM workers were being detained by police.

According to Election Commission data, 26.18 per cent polling was recorded in Meerapur till 11 am.

Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Sumbul Rana alleged that police were "harassing" voters in the name of checking their identity cards to prevent them from casting their votes.

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate Mithlesh Pal told reporters that she has been informed about people from outside Meerapur constituency being called in for "bogus voting".

"These people have been accommodated in madrassas and schools," she alleged.

Pal also claimed that bogus voting was being done by "women in burqa".

On SP president Akhilesh Yadav's remark that policemen should not check ID cards of voters, Pal said they must check it to prevent bogus voting.

"All this is happening because of the flexible attitude of police. We have made a complaint but police are unable to do anything at the moment," she said.

Voting for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypolls started at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm.�