Stolen Money Found Hidden in Cow Dung in Odisha

A substantial sum of money, allegedly linked to a major theft, was uncovered in a pile of cow dung in Badamandaruni village, Odisha, during a joint police operation on Saturday. The raid, conducted by police teams from both Hyderabad and Odisha, targeted the residence of Gopal Behera's in-laws, following allegations that Gopal, currently on the run, had stolen over ₹20 lakhs from his employer, an agro-based company in Hyderabad. The stolen money was reportedly transferred to Badamandaruni by Gopal's brother-in-law, Rabindra Behera, who helped conceal the funds.
Police executed a search at Rabindra's home, where they found the cash buried within cow dung. This discovery is part of an ongoing investigation following a formal complaint filed by the Hyderabad Police. While both Gopal and Rabindra remain at large, a family member of the accused has been detained for questioning. Authorities continue to search for Gopal, with a manhunt underway.
In an unrelated case of financial crime, police in Goa recently arrested 33 individuals, including five women, involved in a scam promising government jobs. This fraudulent operation is said to have deceived more than 40 victims, adding to the string of financial irregularities being investigated across the country.