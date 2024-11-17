Stolen Money Found Hidden in Cow Dung in Odisha

Police executed a search at Rabindra's home, where they found the cash buried within cow dung. This discovery is part of an ongoing investigation following a formal complaint filed by the Hyderabad Police. While both Gopal and Rabindra remain at large, a family member of the accused has been detained for questioning. Authorities continue to search for Gopal, with a manhunt underway.

In an unrelated case of financial crime, police in Goa recently arrested 33 individuals, including five women, involved in a scam promising government jobs. This fraudulent operation is said to have deceived more than 40 victims, adding to the string of financial irregularities being investigated across the country.