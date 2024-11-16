Stolen govt: Digvijay Singh slams Mahayuti

Exuding confidence in winning the Assembly elections in Maharashtra, Congress leader Digvijay Singh said on Saturday that the current government of Mahayuti is a "stolen" one and it is not a publicly elected government.Speaking to ANI, Digvijay emphasized that earlier the people had elected the alliance of Congress, Shiv Sena and the NCP."The government is a stolen one. It is not a publicly elected government. The public elected the alliance government of Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP... They also tried to bring down the Jharkhand government. They sent the sitting CM to jail even when they had no reason to do so. Also, the court questioned why he was arrested... I am sure that in Jharkhand and Maharashtra, our alliance government will be formed," he said.The Maha Vikas Aghadi includes NCP(SP), Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) and is looking to de-throne the ruling Mahayuti alliance which includes BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and NCP (Ajit Pawar).

"BJP is the one who is dividing. Rahul Gandhi is saying solutions to problems are found based on detailed research. There is a provision in the Constitution that a certain section will get a place in jobs, as per their population and budget would also be provided similarly. But that is not happening. No top or middle-level corporates are from the Scheduled Tribes. Even in the media, how many people from the tribal community are in your profile?" he said.

Campaigning has intensified for the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra with both the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) making efforts to woo the electorate.Maharashtra Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on November 20, with the vote count happening on November 23.Further, Congress' Digvijay targeted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his "batenge to katenge" and Prime Minister Modi on his "Ek raho, safe raho."He said, "PM Modi is saying 'Ek raho, safe raho'. Rahul Gandhi has said correctly that some people want a monopoly over the Indian economy and they are safe if they are united... As far as UP CM Yogi Adityanath is concerned, the way the Supreme Court has given an order on the bulldozer culture, had it been someone else, they must have resigned... CM Yogi takes pride in the bulldozer action. He is welcomed by showering flowers from bulldozers... The bulldozer has been a hallmark of his term. I congratulate the SC judges for their verdict."He also supported Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over the caste census."For social and economic development, a caste-based census must be conducted. Why are they afraid of the census? It is 2024 and the 2021 census is due," Digvijay added.