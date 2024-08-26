Stepmom tortures sons, burns private part for not doing household chores

Mumbai: A Woman was taken into custody for allegedly tormenting and physically abusing her two stepsons for not doing household chores.



Waliv police subsequently took the 26-year-old into custody on Friday.

The boys' father, Nagnath Savsagli, who lives in Fatherwadi in Vasai East, went to the police on Thursday and reported that his second wife, Neha, had been torturing his sons, Ayush, 8, and Anshul, 7, since June of this year.

When Savsagli, rickshaw driver returned home on Thursday, he found Anshul in pain. Anshul informed his father, upon inquiry, that he had fallen and was experiencing pain in his private part. Savsagli urged Anshul to undress, and to his surprise, he saw burn marks on his private part, and similar burn marks were all over his body.

When their father questioned Ayush and Anshul, they revealed to him the abuse their stepmother had been subjecting them to because they hadn't cleaned the utensils or swept the floor. The boys also informed him that their mother had been abusing them for the previous two months, burning them with a hot knife and hitting them with a rolling pin or broom. They added that she had threatened to murder them if they revealed it to their father.

Without delay, Savsagli took Anshul to the hospital and then went to the Waliv police station to file a complaint against Neha.

Savsagli revealed to the police that he married Neha in May of this year following the divorce from his previous wife. The boys' mother left the house, and Savsalgi took them in.

Savsagli said, "I had no idea my sons were going through torture. I was not aware as they were threatened by Neha to keep quiet."

An officer from Waliv Police Station said, "We have registered a case against Neha under sections 324, 323, 504, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code for assault and criminal intimidation."

The police also sent a notice to Neha to be present before them for investigation in the case.

The police officer added, "We are investigating by recording statements of the victims and neighbors to find out if the boys were harmed by Neha regularly."