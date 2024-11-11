Statue of RG Kar victim shattered in Kolkata hospital

A statue commemorating the victim of the RG Kar rape-murder case was found shattered on Sunday morning at Kolkata's Medical College and Hospital. The statue, part of a protest by junior doctors in the state, was placed in the "Droho Gallery" along with another statue of a person in a saree, symbolizing the call for justice. The statue in question, positioned at the center of the gallery, was discovered on the ground with its face smashed, leaving junior doctors unsure whether it was an accident or an act of vandalism. No police complaint was filed, and the remaining statue was subsequently removed from the gallery.

The trial of the prime accused, Sanjay Roy, is set to begin on November 11. He faces serious charges under Sections 64 and 66 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, related to causing death or a persistent vegetative state, and Section 103 for murder. Junior doctors have been protesting since the August 9 incident, demanding justice and improved security in hospitals. They have called for the removal of certain officials and an investigation into hospital culture. Meanwhile, the ruling TMC has criticized the doctors' protests, accusing them of political involvement and urging them to prioritize their medical duties over activism.



