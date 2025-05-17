State Congress President Promises Uddhav Full Support To ‘Save Democracy, Constitution’

Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress president Harshavardhan Sapkal on Friday held a meeting with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and assured his party’s support to “save democracy, Constitution and Maharashtra Dharma”. Mr. Sakpal also informed Mr. Thackeray that the Congress has asked local leadership to take decisions regarding local body polls. Once the elections are notified, alliance partners will sit together and take the decision regarding alliance, he said.

After meeting Mr. Thackeray at his residence ‘Matoshree’, the Congress leader said it was a courtesy visit during which several issues were discussed positively. “We are with Shiv Sena to protect democracy, the Constitution, and Maharashtra Dharma. The BJP today is on a path of religious destruction. The BJP is against democracy and the Constitution,” he said.

Mr. Sapkal Discussions were also held regarding the upcoming local body elections. “Congress has authorised its local leadership to make alliance-related decisions for these elections. Once the official notification is issued, allied parties will come together and decide accordingly,” he said.

The Congress leader further said the resounding success of ‘Operation Sindoor’ belongs to the Indian Armed Forces, and the entire nation is proud of this heroic achievement. However, certain foul-mouthed leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party are deliberately making statements that insult the Indian Army. He demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President J.P. Nadda issue a public apology for the disrespectful comments made against the Armed forces by their leaders from Madhya Pradesh.

Mr. Sapkal said that BJP Minister Vijay Shah’s comment about Colonel Sofia Qureshi was outrageous and sparked nationwide anger. Yet, now another BJP leader has made an absurd remark that the entire nation, the armed forces, and soldiers bow at the feet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Such a shameless statement is a grave insult to the valour, tradition, and ethos of the Indian Armed Forces. The BJP has yet to take action against Minister Vijay Shah. Why are Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and J.P. Nadda silent when BJP leaders continue to make irresponsible remarks? The BJP has become an arrogant and brazen party, but the public will not tolerate such insults,” the Maharashtra Congress president said.