Stalin Expected to Make Key Announcement on State Autonomy

Chennai: A very important announcement on the DMK’s long time demand for State autonomy was expected to be made in the Assembly on Tuesday when the House meets after a long weekend.

Rumours have it that either a resolution be moved on the floor of the House by the ruling party or Chief Minister M K Stalin might make an announcement on it.

Since the Supreme Court delivered a favorable judgement to the State on Governor R N not approving Bills passed by the Assembly, the government has shifted to overdrive in consolidating its position in various aspects.

The Chief Minister’s proposed meeting with the State Universities was one such move that was aimed at taking maximum advantage of the verdict.

So, it is speculated that an announcement could come on the big question of State autonomy, which could have ramifications throughout the country.

Since there were talks of the Union Government appealing against the Supreme Court verdict, the DMK was continuing its diatribe against the Governor. Reacting to Ravi's remark that B R Ambedkar was not a Dalit leader but a national icon, State Minister for Higher Education, Govi Chezhian, said he had no right to talk about Ambekar.

In a statement, Chezhian asked the Governor why did not object to Amit Shah’s disparaging words against Ambedkar in Parliament in the past. He recalled Amit Shah saying that it had become a fashion to say ‘Ambedkar, Ambedkar and Ambedkar,’ adding that by reciting the name of God that many times one would at least get a place in heaven.