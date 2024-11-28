St. Francis Xavier's Exposition Draws Crowds in Old Goa

Panjim: The counter at the scanner at the entrance to Se Cathedral in Old Goa has crossed 1 lakh ever since the 18th exposition of St Francis Xavier began here on November 21.



The event lasting till January 5 is expected to draw more crowds, especially before December 3, when the feast of the saint celebrated by the church across the world.



The decennial exposition — held once in 10 years — is the result of over two years of planning, reveals Michael Francisco Cardozo, one of the many volunteers drafted for the event.



He says that many of the volunteers arrive early, at around 5.30 am, to prepare for the event daily, for a month. They often need to stay put in the church till 8 pm or beyond to ensure that the event is conducted without a hitch.



Cardozo said that the nuns of St Monica's convent, adjacent to the Bom Jesus cathedral, which is across the road from Se Cathedral, offers relatively cheaper accommodation for devotees who cannot afford the high rates of Goa hotels at their village farm.



They charge Rs 300, which is mainly for the food. They can be contacted at 9689937287.



The event is taking place in Old Goa which would seem to be trapped in time. When one travels from Goa's capital Panjim to Old Goa, one cannot miss the relative quietness and silence, compared to the constant construction activity taking place in most of Goa.



The Goa transport corporation runs regular services to Old Goa for just `20. It is a 30-minute drive from the main bus stop. Those who wish to visit the place can book hotels in places that are easy to access public transport. This is because private travel by hiring a cab prove expensive proposition.



St Francis Xavier, or Goencho Sahib, was a Spanish missionary, who belonged to a noble family. He left his luxurious home in Europe to work in India, Japan and Southeast Asia. He belongs the Society of Jesus, or SJ, a Catholic organisation that administer Loyola colleges in the country.



They also operate premier business schools like XLRI, XIMB that are named after St Xavier. He was born on April 7, 1506 and died on December 3, 1552 at the age of 46.



Legend has it that his body was not decayed after it was first buried in China, where he breathed his last. When it was taken to be buried again in Japan, it is believed to have been still not decayed. It was later brought to India, and has been kept here since then.

