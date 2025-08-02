SRK Wins First National Best Actor Award for Jawan

New Delhi: Superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey were adjudged Best Actor for their performances in the blockbusters Jawan and 12th Fail, respectively, in the feature film category at the 71st National Film Awards announced on Friday.

The Best Actress award was bagged by Rani Mukerji for her performance in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. This marks Shah Rukh Khan’s first-ever National Film Award after over three decades in the industry.

The National Film Awards for the year 2023 were announced in New Delhi by jury head and noted filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker. Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was named Best Popular Film for Wholesome Entertainment, while Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur was adjudged Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social, and Environmental Values.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail was named Best Feature Film overall, while Sudipto Sen won Best Director for The Kerala Story. Sam Bahadur also received awards for Best Costume Design and Best Make-Up.

Bhagavanth Kesari (Telugu), Parking (Tamil), and Kathal (Hindi) won Best Film in their respective language categories.

P.V.N.S. Rohit won the award for Best Male Playback Singer for the film Baby, while Shilpa Rao won Best Female Playback Singer for Jawan.

The award for Best Screenplay was shared by Sai Rajesh Neelam for Baby (Telugu) and Ramkumar Balakrishnan for Parking (Tamil). Deepak Kingrani won the award for Best Dialogue Writer for Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai (Hindi).

Cinematographer Prasantanu Mohapatra won the award for Best Cinematography for Kerala Files. Lyricist Kasarla Shyam received the award for Best Lyrics for the Telugu film Balagam ("Ooru Palleturu").

The award for Best Child Artist was shared by Sukriti Veni Bandreddi (Gandhi Tatha Chettu – Telugu), Kabir Khandare (Gypsy – Marathi), and Treesha Thosar, Shrinivas Pokale, and Bhargav Jagtap (Naal 2 – Marathi).

The award for Best Supporting Actress went to Urvashi for Ullozhukku (Malayalam) and Janki Bodiwala for Vash (Gujarati). The Best Supporting Actor award was shared by Vijayaraghavan for Pookkaalam (Malayalam) and Muthupettai Somu Bhaskar for Parking (Tamil).

G.V. Prakash Kumar won Best Music Director (Songs) for the Tamil film Vaathi, while Harshavardhan Rameshwar won Best Background Score for the Hindi film Animal. Vaibhavi Merchant received the award for Best Choreography for the song Dhindhora Baje Re in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Before announcing the winners, the jury submitted its final report to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State Dr. L. Murugan.