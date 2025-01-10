Srinagar-Kargil highway being partially shut ahead of PM’s proposed visit

Srinagar:The authorities in Ladakh have announced the closure of 3,528m high Zoji La pass for vehicular traffic from January 11 to 13, citing icy conditions and the maintenance of the most treacherous stretch of the 434-km strategically important highway connecting Srinagar with Leh.

However, the decision is being seen here as part of the tight security arrangement being made for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to the Kashmir Valley on January 13 to inaugurate the Z-Morh tunnel along the highway near Gagangir, about 70-km north of Srinagar.

The 6.412 km long Z-Morh Tunnel built by National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) in an an area prone to snow avalanches at a cost of ₹ 2,400 core is a two-lane project that envisages to provide all-weather connectivity to tourist resort of Sonamarg and beyond it to Baltal, a basecamp of the annual Amarnath yatra. Z-Morh Tunnel is also strategically important as it with another 13-km tunnel being constructed beneath Zoji La provides year-round weather-proof connectivity to Ladakh, enhancing military logistics to the landlocked region. The Z-Morh Tunnel was originally planned to be built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in 2012, but it was re-tendered later by the NHIDCL to a private company.

The concerned officials have reviewed the security of the area ahead of the Prime Minister’s proposed visit. A senior police official said, “We have been told the Prime Minister might come to inaugurate the tunnel early next week. We are preparing for the visit”. Local media had reported on Wednesday that the Special Protection Group (SPG) will arrive in Srinagar in a day or two to take over the security of the tunnel and its neighbourhood to ensure smooth opening. V.K. Pandey, General Manager of NHIDCL was quoted as saying that they are readying for the preparations ahead of the PM’s visit.

SSP (Traffic) of the Union Territory of Ladakh Altaf Ahmad Shah in a public notice has informed the general public, especially commuters, drivers, and tourists that the traffic on the Kargil-Srinagar highway (Zoji La pass) shall remain suspended due to icy road conditions and inclement road conditions. The notification said, “whereby a maintenance work on the road shall be carried out by the concerned agencies from January 11 to January 14, 2025…Traffic shall resume on the highway on January 14 subject to weather conditions”.

October 20, 2024, a local doctor Shahnawaz Ahmed Dar and six construction workers-both local and non-local- engaged by the private construction company were killed and several others injured in a terror attack at Gagangir.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in a post on X said that J&K looks forward to the inauguration of the Z-Morh Tunnel as it would be a game changer for the expansion of winter tourism in the Kashmir Valley. “J&K, especially central Kashmir, looks forward to the inauguration of a vital piece of infrastructure in the coming days. This asset will be a game changer for the expansion of winter tourism in the valley,” he said.�