Srikant Jena Slams Odisha’s Reservation Policy In Higher Education As ‘Cruel Joke’

Bhubaneswar: Former Union minister and senior Congress leader Srikant Jena on Thursday came down heavily on the Odisha government’s recently announced reservation policy in higher education, terming it a “cruel joke” and a “betrayal” of the aspirations of OBC and SEBC students.

Reacting to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s Cabinet announcement on Wednesday evening, which proposed 11.25 per cent reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC) in higher education — excluding technical and professional courses like medical, engineering, and management — Jena said the move was misleading and offered no real benefit to the state's backward communities.

“It is being projected as a historic step, but in reality, OBC/SEBC students will continue to face zero reservation in critical fields like medical, engineering, and other professional education. This decision fails to address the core demand for representation where it matters the most,” Jena said in a press statement.

The senior Congress leader also criticised the disparity in the state's reservation structure, pointing out that while a community comprising around 6 per cent of the population enjoys 10% reservation in both education and employment — including technical and professional institutions — OBC and SEBC students, who make up 54 per cent of the population, remain marginalised.

Jena alleged that this reflected a deeper structural imbalance and accused the ruling BJP-RSS establishment of pursuing an agenda that systematically undermines social justice and affirmative action initiatives recommended by the Mandal Commission.

He further noted that the new Cabinet decision was a mere reiteration of a government notification issued in June 2015, which promised 38.75 per cent reservation for SC and ST communities in higher education but has not been fully implemented in technical and professional institutions to date. “Even after a decade, the reservation for SC-ST students in technical education remains at just 20 per cent,” he said.

Jena placed a five-point charter of demands before the government, urging:

Immediate implementation of 27 per cent reservation for OBC/SEBC students in all educational institutions, including technical and professional courses.

Introduction of 27 per cent reservation in public employment, accompanied by a special recruitment drive.

Full enforcement of the 2015 order granting 38.75 per cent reservation for SC-ST students in technical and professional education.

Extension of reservation to private educational institutions as per Article 15(5) of the Constitution.

Revival of the SC-ST, OBC, and Minority Finance Corporation with a Rs 5,000 crore corpus fund to support marginalised entrepreneurs.

Calling the decision a betrayal of the hopes of thousands of OBC/SEBC students in Odisha, Jena warned that unless the government revisits and reforms its policy, it would face growing public resentment across the state.