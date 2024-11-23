Sri Sathya Sai Award for Human Excellence Honours The Legends

New Delhi/ Bengaluru: Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence, a premier institution offering free, values-based higher education founded by Global Humanitarian and Spiritual Teacher, Sadguru Madhusudan Sai, recently hosted the 8th edition of its flagship Sri Sathya Sai Award for Human Excellence.

This year’s awards, themed around honouring ‘The Legends’—members of the older generation who have dedicated their lives to the welfare of society—were presented by Madhusudan Sai in the esteemed presence of the chief guest, A Balasubramanian ¬– Managing Director and CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited, T B Jayachandra – Member of Legislative Assembly, Government of Karnataka and other dignitaries.

Awardees were meticulously selected by an esteemed jury to recognise exemplary contributions in fields such as Education, Health, Environment, Women and Child Welfare, Unity of Religions, Music and Fine Arts, and Yoga and Sports. This esteemed event is proudly supported by Aditya Birla Group as its patron.

The distinguished awardees for the Sri Sathya Sai Award for Human Excellence 2024 include: Hari Kiran Vadlamani for Education, Abhay Bang and Dr Rani Bang for Health, Jadav Payeng for Environment, Arunachalam Muruganantham for Women and Child Welfare, K K Muhammed for Unity of Religions, Anjolie Ela Menon for Music and Fine Arts, and Deepa Malik for Yoga and Sports.

The selection process involved a rigorous, closed-loop procedure with insights and research curated by Knowledge Partner Deloitte. The jury, comprising esteemed individuals like former NCERT Director and Educationist Prof JS Rajput, former University of Mysore Vice Chancellor Dr J Shashidhara Prasad, Padma Bhushan awardee Dr Shiv Kumar Sarin, Padma Vibhushan awardee and music maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Padma Shri awardee Sudha Ragunathan, and legendary cricketer and Padma Bhushan awardee Dr Sunil Gavaskar, and many more renowned personalities in various walks of life thoroughly assessed each nominee’s impact and legacy.

In his address, Madhusudan Sai commended the awardees, stating, “We sincerely appreciate all of the work that each awardeehas done and is still doing. None of these awardees finds what they are doing simple. As a result, they are legends because they make impossible, possible. Their passionate lives, dedicated to do so much good for their fellowmen, has invigorated the inspiration within us. On the 99th Birth Anniversary of Baba, it is fulfilling to meet and recognise such noble personalities from across the nation.”

Balasubramanian also congratulated the awardees and praised Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence and Sri Madhusudan Sai Global Humanitarian Mission for recognising those who have been instrumental in India’s nation-building. He remarked, “Being a force for good in society is a key component of the Aditya Birla Group and SMSGHM’s partnership. In the fields of education, healthcare, and nutrition, Sadguru Madhusudan Sai is carrying on the legacy of his Master, Sri Sathya Sai Baba, by helping millions of underprivileged people across world. According to this year’s award ceremony theme, ‘The Legends,’—they are not created overnight, but rather only through assiduously pursuing a goal relentlessly throughout their lives. Sadguru is the greatest role model there is.”

Since its inception in 2016, the Sri Sathya Sai Award for Human Excellence has identified and honoured individuals from around the world, with awardees spanning regions including India, South Asia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. Each year, the award’s theme reflects a different dimension of human excellence. Last year’s theme, Rural Upliftment – Women of Excellence, celebrated women who have significantly contributed to the welfare of society.