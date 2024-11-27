Sri Sathya Sai Annapoorna Trust set to expand its PAN-India morning nutrition

New Delhi: Sri Sathya Sai Annapoorna Trust, the force behind world’s largest free-fortified morning nutrition programme, is now set to announce a partnership with Sri Sathya Sai Gokulam Dairy Products Pvt Ltd. The dedicated high-end manufacturing facility, spread over an area of 3 acres, is located on the outskirts of the historic town of Mysore. The milk powder produced at the facility will be pivotal in enabling Annapoorna Trust to extend its morning nutrition programme across States where access to milk remains a challenge, advancing the mission to provide comprehensive nutrition to school-going children at a pan-India level.

Sri Madhusudan Sai, a Global Humanitarian, spiritual teacher, and the guiding light behind the world’s largest free-fortified morning nutrition programme, said, “Sri Sathya Sai Annapoorna Trust, committed to tackle the perils of malnutrition and hidden hunger, is thankful to each individual and entity that supports the cause. Since the establishment of SaiSure micronutrient nutraceutical facility in 2018, the Trust has already served more than 10 million children across India, and the new facility is only slated to make the morning nutrition programme bigger than ever. We are, meanwhile, extremely elated with the success of the programme on a pan-India basis.”

Anand Kumar Kadali, the Secretary-Trustee of Sri Sathya Sai Annapoorna Trust, echoed the sentiments, saying, “The dedicated milk production facility, set up in partnership with a few notable private entities, is designed to provide children with vital nutrients such as calcium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, vitaminsand minerals, crucial for their healthy growth and development among children. The facility, designed to address the extensive requirements of the Annapoorna morning nutrition programme, will source milk directly from local farmers, thereby creating a sustainable income stream for the community and producing high-quality milk powder along with other dairy products.”

The partnership with this high-end manufacturing facility enables participation with several State governments as well as corporate giants such as LG India, Big Basket, Infosys, Dell Technologies etc.

Very recently, the Trust has also partnered with Anganwadis across States like Karnataka and Telangana to ensure morning nutrition for severely and moderately malnourished children who are yet to go to schools.