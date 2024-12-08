Sri Lankan Navy Detains Eight Indian Fishermen, Seizes Two Boats

The Sri Lankan Navy apprehended eight Indian fishermen and seized two fishing boats off the coast of Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. The fishermen, hailing from the coastal town of Mandapam, were taken into custody while they were fishing in the disputed waters near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

According to sources, the Sri Lankan Navy intercepted the boats early in the morning and towed them to the Jaffna port in northern Sri Lanka. The fishermen were reportedly arrested for allegedly violating Sri Lanka's territorial waters, which has long been a source of tension between the two countries.

This incident follows a series of similar apprehensions, with Indian fishermen often detained for crossing the IMBL while fishing in the rich marine zones near Sri Lanka. The fishermen, who depend on these waters for their livelihood, face constant risks due to the unresolved maritime dispute.

Local officials and fishermen's associations have raised concerns over the continued arrests and the lack of a permanent resolution to the issue. "The fishermen were just going about their daily work. We urge the Indian government to intervene and ensure their safe release," said a representative from the Mandapam Fishermen's Association.

The Indian government has condemned the detention of the fishermen and is reportedly in contact with Sri Lankan authorities to secure their release. Diplomatic efforts have been ongoing for years to address the maritime boundary dispute and protect the livelihood of fishermen from both nations.

The fishermen, now in Sri Lankan custody, are expected to face legal proceedings in a Sri Lankan court, though their families and community leaders remain hopeful for their swift return.