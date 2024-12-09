SpiceJet flight diverted to Patna after cockpit windshield crack

Patna: A SpiceJet flight en route from Delhi to Shillong was diverted to Patna on Monday after a crack was detected in the cockpit windshield, sparking safety concerns. The aircraft, which had 80 passengers and crew on board, landed safely at Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport around noon, officials said.

According to the airline, the flight SG 7054 was on its way to Shillong when the crack was noticed during the flight. The pilot immediately took precautionary measures and decided to divert the flight to Patna as a safety protocol. The aircraft, an Airbus A320, landed without any issues at the Patna airport, where emergency response teams were on standby.

"SpiceJet flight SG 7054, operating from Delhi to Shillong, was diverted to Patna after a crack was detected in the cockpit windshield. The plane landed safely, and all 80 passengers and crew are safe," a SpiceJet spokesperson confirmed.

The airline also assured that passengers would be provided with alternative arrangements to continue their journey to Shillong once the aircraft is cleared for further operation. A thorough inspection of the aircraft will be conducted before it returns to service, the spokesperson added.

Authorities at the Patna airport confirmed that the aircraft was safely grounded and no injuries were reported. The incident caused a brief delay in operations, but no flights were significantly impacted. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is expected to investigate the cause of the crack in the windshield.