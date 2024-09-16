Speeding luxury cars ram into cab on Bandra-Worli sea link, 2 arrested

Two speeding luxury cars rammed into a cab reportedly while racing on the country's fifth longest bridge - 'the Bandra-Worli' sea link in Mumbai on Sunday.

The two cars, a BMW and a Mercedes rammed into an app-based cab -- Wagon R, which had a family of four including a 10-year-old child, according to reports.

However, no passengers were hurt in the accident, according to the police. Drivers of both the cars were arrested and a case was registered under relevant sections.

The incident led to traffic snarls on the bridge.

The videos of the incident that are now viral on social media platforms show the Mercedes with a damaged bonnet and the BMW with a broken rear bumper, while the Wagon R the worse hit with all windows broken, bent rims and tyres popped out.�