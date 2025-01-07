SpaDeX Docking Deferred to January 9

Bengaluru: Isro on Monday said the docking experiment of SpaDeX satellites scheduled for January 7 is now postponed to January 9. In a post on X, the Bengaluru-based space agency said, “The SpaDeX Docking scheduled on (January) 7th is now postponed to 9th. The docking process requires further validation through ground simulations based on an abort scenario identified today.”

India is set to become the fourth country in the world to have space docking technology, once the mission is accomplished. Isro had successfully launched the ambitious Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) mission on December 30.