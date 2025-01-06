Space industry funding in India falls 55% in 2024, data show

"The next 12 months will be crucial in shaping the future of India's space tech startups," said Vishesh Rajaram, managing partner at Speciale Invest, which backs companies such as Agnikul Cosmos, GalaxEye and Inspecity.

In 2023, India’s space sector hit a funding peak of $130.2m (R2.43bn), a 32.9 per cent rise from 2022, driven by initiatives supporting satellite technology, launch vehicles and space exploration.

"The decline aligns with the natural investment cycles of the industry," said Pawan Chandana, founder of Skyroot Aerospace. "As leading companies approach critical milestones in 2025, investment activity is likely to pick up." Over the five years from 2020 to 2024, Indian space startups raised $353.5m (R6.61bn) across 72 funding rounds. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has also projected a 20%-30% increase in its budget to support deep space exploration and heavy-lift rockets.