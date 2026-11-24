New Delhi: The Samajwadi Party has offered 26 seats to the Congress as talks between the two parties to seal a seat-sharing deal for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls continued for the second consecutive day here on Tuesday.

There are a total of 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Before the meeting on Tuesday, SP General Secretary Ram Gopal Yadav stated that his party had proposed allocating 26 seats to the Congress, with further discussions to follow.

"We have proposed offering two seats that the Congress won in the 2022 Assembly elections. Additionally, there are four seats where the Congress finished in second place, and 20 other seats where the SP secured between 60,000 and 70,000 votes, while the Congress received only about 2,000 votes," he told reporters.

In a meeting held on Monday, the Congress had submitted a list of 130 seats to the SP leadership, identifying them as their priority constituencies for fielding candidates. The SP leaders had agreed to study the list and continue the dialogue.

The meeting on Tuesday, held at the residence of senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari, was attended by the party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam, state president Aradhana Misra-Mona, working president Imran Masood, and Congress Legislative Party leader Virendra Chaudhary.

Representing the Samajwadi Party were Ram Gopal Yadav, state president Shyam Lal Pal, MP Rajiv Rai, Awadhesh Prasad, and MP Iqra Hasan.

During the first round of talks on Monday, both parties agreed to contest the Assembly elections together. They also indicated that the seat-sharing arrangement would be finalised within the next two to four days.

Following the first day's meeting, Ram Gopal Yadav described the discussions as cordial, noting that both sides had listened to each other's perspectives and that the alliance would be finalised soon.

The talks lasted just "20 minutes" on Monday, and the Congress said the quick wrap-up on opening day became possible as both parties arrived at the negotiating table with a positive mindset.

"We took just about 20 minutes to wrap up day one of the talks in which we discussed the number of seats (with SP). The SP panel members heard us and said they would get back after talking to their party chief Akhilesh Yadav ji," UP Congress in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam told PTI on phone.

Gautam stated that both parties have agreed to contest the elections together and that a solution regarding seat-sharing will be reached through mutual consensus.

Aradhana Misra-Mona, president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee, also indicated that a decision on seat-sharing is likely to be reached within the next two to four days.

Reacting to the seat-sharing talks between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress, Uttar Pradesh minister Dayashankar Singh described the two parties as "opposite poles", alleging that they are coming together solely for their own narrow political interests.

Speaking to reporters in Ballia, Singh accused SP president Akhilesh Yadav of forming an alliance with the Congress for the sake of political expediency. He remarked that the two parties share neither an ideological common ground nor any collective vision for the nation or society.

The minister further accused Akhilesh Yadav of compromising the ideals of his father and SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, noting that Mulayam Singh had, in fact, established the Samajwadi Party in opposition to the Congress.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are expected to be held in February-March next year.

The BJP has won two back-to-back terms in UP since 2017, an outcome the SP is desperate to change this time.

The SP and Congress contested the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls independently. The two contested together as part of the INDIA bloc in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the alliance won 43 of the state's 80 seats.