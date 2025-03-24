SP Legislator Sends List of Muslims Who Worked for Shivaji to BJP Minister

Mumbai: To counter BJP minister Nitesh Rane’s claims that Muslims were not part of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s army, Samajwadi party MLA Rais Shaikh has dashed off a letter to the saffron party leader listing out 10 Muslim chieftains in the legendary Maratha king’s forces.

In the letter to Rane, the SP MLA has given the names of 10 Muslim chieftains of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. These are Siddi Hilal and his son Siddi Wahwah, who supported the Maratha king in the siege of Panhalgad, cavalry chief Noor Khan Beg, Sardar Shama Khan, navy chief Ibrahim Khan, bodyguard Siddi Ibrahim, navy official Daulat Khan, trusted servant Madari Mehtar and lawyer Qazi Haider. Shaikh has also added evidence of historical sources to back up the names of these chieftains.

“Like Saint Tukaram and Saint Ramdas, Shivaji Maharaj also respected the Muslim Saint Baba Yakut of Ratnagiri. Shivaji Maharaj’s rule was not a religious war. He continued the tradition of gifting Pir, Dargah, and Mosque, as is documented in historical sources. These references are also provided in the letter, along with details of primary historical sources,” said Shaikh.

The SP MLA has also gifted Rane two books ‘Chhatrapati Shivaji: Kaal Aani Kartrutva’ (Times and Achievements of Chhatrapati Shivaji) by the renowned historian Jadunath Sarkar and ‘Who Was Shivaji?’ by Govind Pansare. “Minister Nitesh Rane should read objective history so that he does not make prejudiced statements distorting history, which could further increase rifts between communities,” said Shaikh.

Rane, while speaking at a meeting in Sangameshwar, Ratnagiri, had claimed that Shivaji Maharaj never appointed a Muslim chieftain and his war was against Muslims.

When asked, Rane said he was yet to receive Shaikh’s letter and he will comment on it after reading it. “But whatever I have said is true. Muslims were never a part of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s army,” he said.