New Delhi: The Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress are likely to finalise their alliance and reach an agreement on seat-sharing for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections within the next few days, leaders of the two parties said on Monday after the first round of discussions in New Delhi.

Sources said a fresh draft has been submitted to SP by Congress of 130 seats, seeking representation in almost every district except Saifai and staking a claim to all Assembly seats in Amethi and Rae Bareli.

The Congress has divided the 130 seats it is seeking into three categories — A, B and C. Category A comprises around 70 seats, while categories B and C together account for the remaining 60. The parameter for A category is the Congress won 40 seats as per Lok Sabha 2024 and stood second on around 35 seats. In these 70-75, wherever SP has sitting MLAs, the Congress won’t insist on those seats.

Rest all seats, the Congress believe that they have good of winning and therefore they should be given to Congress. Similarly, the party is quite flexible for B and C categories.

While the formal joint meeting lasted around 20 minutes — convening at 12 pm and wrapping up at 12.20 pm — both sides described the engagement as amiable and focused on groundwork.

Describing the meeting as "positive" and cordial, leaders of both parties expressed confidence that the seat-sharing arrangement would be finalised within two to four days. The next round of talks is scheduled for Tuesday.

The meeting was held at the residence of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari in the national capital.

Samajwadi Party general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav, who is heading the party’s negotiating panel, said the discussions took place in a “very cordial atmosphere” and that both sides had listened to each other’s views.

“We expect to complete the alliance within the next two to three days. The second round of talks will be held tomorrow,” Yadav told reporters after the meeting.

The SP’s negotiating committee, headed by Yadav, includes party state president Shyam Lal Pal and Lok Sabha MPs Rajiv Rai and Iqra Choudhary. Neither party has disclosed the number of seats being sought or the likely distribution under the proposed alliance.

Congress’ Uttar Pradesh in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam also described the discussions as positive and said the two parties were close to reaching an agreement. “The meeting went very well and was positive. We will reach an agreement very soon… It is almost finalised,” he said.

Gautam, however, declined to disclose details of the negotiations, including the likely seat-sharing formula, saying the discussions were progressing in the right direction.

“Since the talks are progressing positively, we will not comment on other details, and we will not disclose the seat-sharing details at this stage,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Aradhana Misra-Mona echoed the optimism, saying the parties were expected to finalise the arrangement within the next two to four days. “I am not talking about numbers. Numbers are not important. We will meet again tomorrow, and everything will be finalised,” she said.

The Congress is understood to be seeking a larger share of seats, citing the outcome of the last Lok Sabha elections and Rahul Gandhi’s growing prominence as a national Opposition leader. The two parties had contested the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections separately.

The proposed alliance is aimed at mounting a joint challenge to the BJP and preventing Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from securing an unprecedented third consecutive term.

Elections to the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly are due early next year.