South Central Railway celebrates Constitution Day

Hyderabad: South Central Railway celebrated Constitution Day with General Manager Arun Kumar Jain reading the Preamble, at an event held at Rail Nilayam. He explained the importance of the Constitution and later inspected track doubling works on the Malkajgiri-Sitaphalmandi section’s part of MMTS Phase-II. He said SCR had taken up works to enhance the rail infrastructure which includes laying of double line on he Malkajgiri-Lalaguda gate-Sitaphalmandi route, and a chord line between Lalaguda and Sitaphalmandi which would helping in the movement of trains between northern and southern regions.