Soren’s affidavit sparks row over age discrepancy ahead of polls

As Jharkhand gears up for its Assembly elections, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has filed his nomination from the Barhait constituency. His affidavit, however, has sparked controversy over discrepancies in his age. Soren’s 2019 nomination listed him as 42 years old, but this year’s affidavit states his age as 49, raising questions. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for Soren’s nomination to be canceled, citing inconsistencies. BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo criticized the seven-year age increase over five years and pointed to Soren’s reported income drop from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 4 lakh. Additionally, the party claims some assets were not disclosed. Complaints have been filed, and the BJP plans to approach the Election Commission.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP co-incharge for the elections, accused the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) of operating a “fake” system, linking the affidavit issues to governance concerns. Meanwhile, JMM leader Manoj Pandey defended Soren, dismissing BJP’s claims as baseless and driven by fear of defeat. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal called the controversy a diversion tactic by the BJP.

The elections will occur in two phases, on November 13 and 20, with results on November 23. Around 2.60 crore voters are expected, up from 2.23 crore in 2019. The BJP aims to reclaim power from the JMM-led alliance.



