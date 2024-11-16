Soren Welcomes Infiltrators: Shah

New Delhi/Ranchi: As the poll battle enters its final phase in Jharkhand, Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday levelled serious accusations against state Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Shah alleged that Soren, with the support of the Congress, is conspiring to provide reservations to Muslims through backdoor channels, and warned that the BJP would thwart any such attempts.

Addressing rallies across the poll-bound state, Shah blamed Hemant Soren for the declining tribal population. “Hemant Soren is trying to provide reservations to Muslims through backdoors with the support from Congress. I warn that BJP will not allow any such plans of Hemant Soren and Rahul Gandhi to succeed,” Shah asserted.

At a rally in Dumka, Shah further accused the Jharkhand government of fostering infiltration for vote banks. “Hemant Soren is responsible for the declining tribal population as he is allowing infiltrators to enter Jharkhand and marry tribal women. They are snatching tribal land here, which will not be allowed,” he said.

Shah contrasted the financial support Jharkhand received under different administrations, stating that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh allocated ₹84,000 crore to the state over 10 years, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided ₹3.90 lakh crore. “Hemant Soren indulged in corruption and loot of funds but will be bid adieu on November 23. Greed for power forced Hemant Soren to sit on the lap of RJD-Cong, which opposed the creation of Jharkhand,” Shah claimed.

Promising economic growth if BJP comes to power, Shah vowed to establish numerous industries to prevent youth migration for livelihood and ensure rehabilitation before displacing people for projects. He criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of making promises and then flying abroad, whereas BJP fulfills its guarantees. “Rahul baba makes promises one after another, but after making promises he flies abroad... Modi's promise is like one etched on stone. BJP fulfills its guarantees and only we can shape Jharkhand. The Congress, JMM, and RJD can never work in the interest of the state,” Shah stated at a public meeting in Madhupur.

Shah emphasised that the Jharkhand elections aim to shape the future of the youth and the poor, and to curb corruption. “Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's regime, Jharkhand was freed from Naxalism, and whatever remains will be eradicated by March 2025,” he added.