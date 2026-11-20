After a bestselling run of its print edition, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's memoir "Belonging: A Journey of Love" has now released as an audiobook on Audible. The deeply personal memoir, which weaves together love, loss, family, and the political history of modern India, hit the stands on November 10 to a record-breaking reception with over two lakh copies sold within a week.

The book, published by HarperCollins India, offers an intimate account of Gandhi's remarkable life -- her childhood in post-war Italy, her marriage into the Nehru-Gandhi family, the assassination of her husband Rajiv Gandhi and her entry into politics. The audiobook opens with a special prologue voiced by Gandhi herself, followed by a narration by Sneha Mathan.

"Sonia Gandhi's 'Belonging: A Journey of Love' is a deeply personal memoir that offers listeners a rare glimpse into the experiences, relationships and defining moments that have shaped her life. We are delighted to bring this much-awaited book published by HarperCollins, to Audible, allowing listeners to engage with her reflections on family, identity, duty and the meaning of home through audio. We believe this is a significant addition to our collection of compelling stories and perspectives, and are pleased to make it accessible to listeners in this format," Shailesh Sawlani, head of global revenue marketing, Audible, said in a statement.

The book recounts the devastating assassinations of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, her decision to remain in India, and her eventual entry into public life and leadership of the Indian National Congress.

Gandhi, at the formal launch of the book on November 16, said that she decided to pen the memoir because much had been written about the her family that is unreal and the untruths spread about her family members needed to be dispelled.

Speaking at the launch, Gandhi said she is overwhelmed by the love and response she has got for her book, which publisher HarperCollins said is already a bestseller with two lakh copies sold in the first week itself. "One of the reasons is that so much is being said about us. Most of it is quite unreal and has nothing to do with the way we actually are. Stories and untruths are woven around you and hurtful things are said that are nowhere near the truth.

"I thought this would be a way of expressing my feelings and sharing what I know about my family. Perhaps people would be open to listening to my story too," Gandhi said at the launch event. The audiobook is available for Rs 1026 on Audible.