Sonia Gandhi to Intervene in Haryana Congress Infighting

New Delhi: Mrs Sonia Gandhi is likely to step in to contain the infighting in the Haryana party unit as factionalism in the state Congress continues to intensify. Mrs Gandhi could be urged to step in to rein in the two warring groups in the poll-bound agrarian state.

In a fresh twist to the raging factionalism, the Kumari Selja and Randeep Surjewala factions have joined forces against the Hooda clan in the state. As the bickering continues, Congress stalwart Bhupinder Singh Hooda, a former chief minister, is trying to project a united front in the state.

Former Union minister Birendra Singh, who had switched over to the Congress from the BJP before the Lok Sabha polls, has also thrown his weight behind the Selja-Surjewala faction. Mr Singh, a prominent Jat leader, reportedly wields considerable influence in the Hisar region which has seven Assembly berths.

On Sunday Ms Selja and Mr Surjewala shared the dais at a party rally in Jind, while Mr Singh is all set to join the duo at a roadshow on Tuesday.

Last week Ms Selja met Congress Parliamentary Party chair Sonia Gandhi in the national capital and discussed the political issues of Haryana and pledged unity ahead of the crucial Assembly polls scheduled on October 1.

The meeting came after Ms Selja and Haryana Congress chief Uday Bhan attended the poll strategy meeting with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and K.C. Venugopal.

Sources claimed that a fracas broke out between Ms Selja and Mr Bhan over not inviting each other to their rallies, on which Mr Gandhi had to intervene and the party high command took strict cognisance.

Later, Ms Selja met Mrs Gandhi and informed her about the ongoing situation in the poll-bound state. While speaking to the media after meeting Mrs Gandhi, she said: “Various issues related to Haryana were discussed. Everyone will have to work together in the Haryana Congress. Elections are near. Therefore, everyone will have to work hard.”

Earlier, the senior Hooda also met Mrs Gandhi and briefed her about the scenario in the state. The two-time chief minister, now serving as Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, wields strong influence in the state as well as in the party organisation.

While the ruling BJP seemed to be in a tricky situation in the state, the infighting among Congress leaders could hurt the party’s poll prospects.