Soldier dies by suicide in J&K

An Army Havaldar allegedly died by suicide in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district late on Tuesday night, officials reported.

The soldier, identified as Havaldar Indesh Kumar, was on sentry duty inside his camp at Anjanwali village in the Manjakote area. The incident occurred late in the night, officials confirmed.

The motive behind this extreme step remains unclear. Authorities have initiated inquest proceedings to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, police said.

This tragic incident adds to growing concerns about mental health issues among armed forces personnel.