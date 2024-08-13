Social Media Sparks Demand for the Use of Separate Shoe Trays at Airport Security Checks

Bengaluru: In response to a recent viral X post (formerly Twitter) highlighting hygiene concerns at BIAL Airport, a growing number of travelers are demanding the use of dedicated trays for shoes at security checks across all airports in India. Mr. Anand Nichani made this observation during his travel on August 12th, from Bangalore to Delhi.



Expressing his concerns, Mr. Nichani posted on his X handle, “The same trays that carry our muddy shoes are used for our personal items at airport security! This is NOT okay! @BLRAirport, it's time to make dedicated trays for shoes MANDATORY for a cleaner & more pleasant experience for everyone! Who's with me? #HygieneMattersBIAL”

As the post continues to gain traction, travelers are expressing their discomfort over placing items like neck pillows, scarves, and baby belongings in trays that have held unclean shoes. The CEO of BIAL has acknowledged this post on LinkedIn, stating, "This is a case of defined process not being followed. Completely unacceptable. I will ensure that the process is tightened and measures put in place."

This highlights the ongoing concern and underscores the urgent need for immediate action to protect the health and well-being of all airport travelers.