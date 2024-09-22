Social Activist Nithya Kalyan YadavJoins Samajwadi Party

Hyderabad:Nithya Kalyan Yadav, a well-known social activist from Hyderabad, has officially joined the Samajwadi Party (SP). The Samajwadi Party, which secured the highest number of parliamentary seats in Uttar Pradesh during the last general election, is gaining traction among young people in the southern states.



Yadav's entry into the party was accompanied by other notable figures, including Narsingh Rao, the founder and president of Telangana Madiga Dandora, and additional supporters.

In his statement, Yadav emphasized his commitment to strengthening the Samajwadi Party and highlighted the party's focus on the welfare of the poor and marginalized communities.



He expressed confidence in the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav, asserting that he would become the next Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. Yadav also spoke about the party's efforts to expand in Telangana, with a special focus on uplifting Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Backward Classes (BC), and minorities.





