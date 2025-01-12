Smartphone Users Complain of Call Connection Issues After Software Upgrade

We are well past half of 2017, which means the world of technology is looking forward to welcome the second round of flagship smartphones from some of the well-known manufacturers. This year is seeing a trend of full-screen displays with minimal bezels on the flagship smartphone fraternity. Apart from that, there's a host of revolutionary technology like advanced facial recognition systems, DSLR-rivalling cameras and under-display fingerprint sensors, expected to find place in some of the smartphones that we have discussed here.

�New Delhi:�Significant percentage of smartphones like iPhone, Android users in the country said they have experienced call connection issues after the latest software upgrade. About 60 percent of iPhone users and 40 percent of Android users in the country have shared that they are experiencing problems in their services after the latest software upgrade, online platform LocalCircles said in its latest report.

As per the survey, call failure is the biggest problem that iPhone users are facing, be it a normal call or app-based calls, while freezing of apps is the biggest issue for Android users. “Around 6 in 10 apple iPhone users surveyed who have upgraded to iOS 18 or higher are having difficulties and 28 per cent of the respondents stated that most/some of voice and OTT calls don't connect or drop. 12 per cent stated screen of the phone goes dark; 12 per cent stated apps are hanging,” the report noted.

The online platform conducted the survey between November 12 to December 26 and claimed to have received over 47,000 responses (31,000 from users of Apple iPhone devices and nearly 16,000 from users of Android devices) located in 322 districts of India. The survey, however, found that Nearly 9 in 10 apple iPhone users surveyed who have upgraded to iOS 18 and are having difficulties attribute it to the iOS and no one attributed their problems to their WiFi or mobile network.

Apple has been issuing updates of its latest operating system iOS 18. In October, the company had issued an iOS 18.0.1 update to fix screen and camera freezing issues in select models of iPhone 16. The update mentioned fixing issues related to memory allocation on some iPhone models. The company's latest update 18.2.1 provides important bug fixes. “About 4 in 10 android users who have upgraded to Android 15 are having difficulties,” the survey noted.

Out of the total 15,731 responses received from Android users, the survey report said that 33 per cent identified hanging of apps as their biggest problem, 12 per cent said they are facing other issues, 44 per cent shared that they are not facing any issue after the upgrade to Android 15 or higher version and 11 per cent of respondents did not give a clear answer. “However, no one reported having call connection or drop issues on the mobile service or OTT front with Android,” the report added.