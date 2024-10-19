Six people run over by speeding SUV in Bihar's Banka

Banka: Six people were run over by a speeding SUV in Bihar's Banka district, police said on Saturday. The accident happened near Nagardih crossing in the Fullidumar police station area around 8.30 pm on Friday, they said. "The deceased were pedestrians. Four persons died on the spot. Two persons succumbed to their injuries during treatment at the hospital," Sub-Divisional Police Officer Bipin Bihari told PTI.

"According to locals, the driver of the SUV fled immediately after the accident. A case has been registered and the matter is being investigated," he said. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the incident.





